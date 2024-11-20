Arsenal is eyeing an Odegaard-type transfer for Real Madrid youngster

Arsenal is reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid’s Arda Guler on loan for the second half of the season, aiming to provide the talented Turkish international with more game time. The 19-year-old midfielder has struggled for minutes in Carlo Ancelotti’s side despite his impressive performances when given the chance. Guler has also established himself as a key figure in the Turkish national team, underscoring his potential to thrive at the highest level.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal has initiated contact with Guler’s representatives to explore the possibility of a January loan move. The Gunners see parallels between Guler’s situation at Real Madrid and that of their current captain, Martin Odegaard, who faced similar challenges during his time in Spain. Arsenal signed Odegaard on loan in 2021, and the Norwegian’s success at the Emirates eventually led to a permanent transfer, with the midfielder now a cornerstone of Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal’s interest in Guler reflects their strategy of identifying young talent with room to grow while also addressing squad depth. Arteta’s team would reportedly offer the Turkish star a guarantee of meaningful game time, a key incentive for a player seeking to further his development. The Gunners believe that Guler’s technical skills and creativity would suit their style of play and help in their pursuit of silverware this season.

However, the decision rests with Real Madrid, who must weigh the benefits of allowing Guler to leave temporarily against the risk of losing a promising player from their squad depth. With Arsenal actively competing in multiple competitions, signing Guler could be a game-changing move that boosts their chances of success.

If a deal materialises, it would not only provide Guler with the opportunity to showcase his talent but also give Arsenal another versatile option in their midfield.

