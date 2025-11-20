Arsenal is eyeing another Eintracht Frankfurt star

Arsenal have been monitoring Nathaniel Brown at Eintracht Frankfurt, and it appears he may not be the only player from the German club who could become a target. The Gunners continue to search for additions who can enhance the squad and strengthen their prospects in all competitions. With a clear ambition to remain among the elite in Europe, the club leadership are consistently supporting Mikel Arteta by identifying and evaluating top talent.

Arsenal Expand Their Interest In Frankfurt Talent

Among the latest names on their list is Jean Mattéo Bahoya, a player who has attracted considerable attention due to his performances in Germany. The twenty-year-old has established himself as an important figure for Frankfurt and is already regarded as one of the most promising young attacking midfielders in Europe. His steady development and increasing influence on matches have naturally drawn the gaze of leading clubs across the continent. According to Sport1, Arsenal are one of the teams that have been tracking him closely.

Arteta is managing a side that has maintained a high standard for an extended period, which makes the club an appealing destination for emerging prospects. Young players often see the environment at Arsenal as one in which they can grow while competing at the highest level. This has contributed to the confidence within the club that Bahoya would consider choosing them should he decide to take the next step in his career.

Competition Likely For A Rising Midfield Prospect

Even so, Arsenal are aware that they are not the only club keeping an eye on the midfielder. As his level increases, so too does the interest surrounding him, and it is becoming increasingly likely that he may not remain at Frankfurt for an extended period. The mix of proven quality, potential for further improvement and experience gained in the German league makes him a valuable target for several top sides.

However, one significant factor for any potential transfer will be the amount of playing time available. Bahoya would understandably expect consistent minutes if he were to leave Frankfurt. While Arsenal can offer a competitive project and a strong developmental pathway, the depth of their squad means that securing regular first-team opportunities could be challenging. This would be a key consideration for the player as he evaluates any future decision.

Arsenal remain committed to strengthening their options and view Bahoya as a talent who fits their long-term vision. Whether they can provide the conditions he seeks will be central to determining whether a move eventually materialises.

