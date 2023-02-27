Arsenal is eyeing another West Ham midfielder, not Rice

Lucas Paqueta could be on the move from West Ham at the end of this season and Arsenal has been named as one of the clubs who have an interest in his signature.

The midfielder only joined the Hammers last year and has been one of their best players so far, making other sides interested in his signature.

The Hammers are struggling and will unlikely play in Europe next season, which could make the Brazilian ask to leave.

Fichajes.net says he is on the radar of the Gunners alongside Newcastle United.

The Magpies have money to spend and have lured some talented players to the northeast in the last two transfer windows.

They will give Arsenal a good fight for his signature, but it remains unclear how much the Hammers will ask for the former Lyon man.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Paqueta is an exciting midfielder who will add some flair to our midfield if he moves to the Emirates Stadium.

However, we already have plenty of creative players in our squad and he might struggle to play often, just like Fabio Vieira.

This would be important when he considers our proposal and we will struggle to assure him that he will play enough games.

