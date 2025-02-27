Arsenal is facing a challenge from Chelsea for Bundesliga speedster

Arsenal are looking to sign Karim Adeyemi after the forward rejected a move to Napoli during the January transfer window.

Adeyemi is regarded as one of the most talented attackers in Germany, with several top clubs showing interest in signing him in recent transfer windows. Arsenal has been monitoring his situation for some time, but it appeared he could have joined another team before the Gunners became more serious in their pursuit.

At the start of 2025, Napoli made a strong push to sign Adeyemi and even reached a financial agreement with Borussia Dortmund over his transfer. However, the player ultimately decided against the move, believing it was not the right time to switch clubs. Reports also suggest he has a strong desire to move to the Premier League, which has given Arsenal hope of securing his signature.

The competition for Adeyemi’s services remains fierce, with multiple clubs keen to land him. According to Caught Offside, Chelsea is also interested in signing the German international and has already taken steps to position themselves ahead of Arsenal in the race.

Chelsea has a history of aggressively pursuing top talents and is not hesitant to spend heavily on new signings. However, Arsenal appear to be in a stronger position in terms of squad stability and development, which could make them a more attractive destination for Adeyemi.

If Arsenal are serious about signing the forward, it will need to move quickly and present a compelling case to convince him to choose North London over West London. With the summer transfer window approaching, the battle for Adeyemi’s signature is expected to intensify, and it remains to be seen which club will ultimately secure his services.