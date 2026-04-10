Arsenal is facing Bayern Munich competition for Premier League star

Morgan Rogers is now preparing to leave Aston Villa following a sustained period of impressive performances for the club over recent years. The attacker has developed into one of the most consistent performers in the Premier League. His form has attracted interest from several leading sides across Europe, and his reputation continues to grow.

Last summer, many expected Rogers to leave Aston Villa, but a transfer did not materialise. That decision has created the opportunity for a potential move in the upcoming transfer window. His continued progress has ensured that his stock remains high. He is now widely regarded as one of the standout attacking players in English football. Arsenal are among the clubs monitoring his situation closely as they look to strengthen their squad with further quality options in attack.

Rising Premier League Interest

Arsenal believe Rogers would be a strong addition to their already talented squad. The team already has quality across all areas of the pitch. His versatility makes him an attractive option. His consistency is also a major factor in their interest.

Rogers is also understood to be open to a fresh challenge at a higher level. This increases the likelihood of a summer move. However, Arsenal are not alone in their pursuit. Competition is expected to be intense as the transfer window approaches. His situation has therefore become one of significant interest across the Premier League.

European Competition Emerges

According to Mirror Football, while Manchester United are also interested in a move for him, the attacker is now on Bayern Munich’s radar. This introduces a major European contender into the race for his signature.

Bayern Munich have shown a clear pattern of recruiting talent from the Premier League in recent seasons. They have signed Luis Diaz and Michael Olise as part of that approach. Their focus on proven top-flight performers highlights their intent to strengthen with established quality. They are now determined to compete for Rogers in the summer transfer window.