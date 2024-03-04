Arsenal is facing increasing competition for a Turkish teenager

Semih Kılıçsoy seems increasingly likely to part ways with Besiktas at the end of this season, drawing attention from Arsenal. The 18-year-old, a product of the Turkish side’s youth team, has been a standout among several talented youngsters vying for a spot in Turkiye’s Euro 2024 squad.

Impressively, Kılıçsoy has notched ten goals in 25 competitive games, with nine of them coming in league matches. Arsenal has been closely monitoring his progress, and he continues to provide compelling reasons for the Gunners to consider acquiring him at the conclusion of this season.

However, Mikel Arteta’s side faces stiff competition from multiple clubs in the pursuit of his signature. Tottenham has been a known contender, but according to a new report on Sport Witness, Arsenal must also contend with interest from Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City in their quest to secure Kılıçsoy for their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kılıçsoy is a fine talent, and we are not the only club that can see the amazing things he is doing on the books of Besiktas.

To win the race for his signature, we must be sure we will make the best offer and probably need to act fast.

