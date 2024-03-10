Arsenal is facing increasing competition for defensive target

Arsenal has been monitoring Ousmane Diomande for several months, with reports suggesting that the Gunners were interested in signing him during the summer transfer window. The player, who opted to stay at Sporting Club to continue his development, is now potentially open to leaving at the end of the current campaign.

Despite their sustained interest, Arsenal faces challenges in securing Diomande’s transfer, as the competition for his signature is intensifying. According to a report on Sport Witness, the top five clubs in England are all admirers of Diomande and are prepared to compete for his signing.

As one of the premier talents in his position globally, the Ivorian defender is expected to make a move in the summer transfer window. His release clause is set at 80 million euros, but even this substantial figure may not deter potential suitors from acquiring his services when the season concludes.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Diomande is a top talent and we certainly do not expect to be the only club that will want to sign him.

However, we are an attractive team and can win the race for his signature if we make the right moves.