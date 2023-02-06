Arsenal is facing La Liga competition for injury-prone Chelsea star

Arsenal has been named as one of the clubs considering a move for N’Golo Kante and now they have a new competition.

The French midfielder has been one of the most accomplished players in the Premier League, having won the league at Leicester City and Chelsea.

He remains a key player for the Blues, but injuries have ravaged his last two seasons and he is still sidelined by a problem he suffered in the first half of this term.

Yet clubs are circling and a report on The Sun names Arsenal as one of the sides keen to add him to their squad.

But the report also claims Atletico Madrid has now joined the race and the Spanish side is confident they can lure him to move to Madrid and continue his career.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kante has been injury-prone in the last few seasons and the midfielder is one player that should not even be talked about at the Emirates.

He is too old for our team and because he will almost always have an injury, it will make us foolish to add another Chelsea man that will flop to our squad.

Atleti can have him while we focus on the likes of Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH – The boss discusses where Arsenal went wrong and praises Everton, Sean Dyche and the fans

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids