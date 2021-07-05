Arsenal is facing Liverpool competition for 23 year old star

Arsenal is facing serious competition from Liverpool for the signature of Lille midfielder, Renato Sanches.

The Portuguese star flopped while on loan in the Premier League with Swansea earlier in his career, but he has rebuilt it at Lille.

He helped the French club to win the league title last season, despite facing a challenge from PSG.

L’Equipe reports that he will leave them this summer for the right price and Liverpool is keen to sign him.

The Reds have lost Georginio Wijnaldum to PSG on a free transfer and they are looking to replace him.

Jurgen Klopp likes Sanches and wants to add him to his squad ahead of next season.

However, Sanches also has interest from Arsenal with the report claiming that the Gunners are prepared for a bidding war with their rivals.

Sanches struggled on loan at Swansea in the 2017/2018 season, but he has become more mature after playing for Lille in France.

Arsenal has lost Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard who have returned to Real Madrid after their respective loan spells at the Emirates.

They could still lose Granit Xhaka, who has interest from AS Roma, this means signing a new midfielder is a priority and 23-year-old Sanches would be a great addition to their squad.