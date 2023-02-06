Arsenal is facing Manchester United competition for Tielemans

Arsenal remains keen on a move for Youri Tielemans and several reports had tipped them to make a January move for the Belgian.

Instead, the Gunners launched an unsuccessful pursuit for the signature of Moises Caicedo.

Because Tielemans has entered the final six months of his current deal, reports suggest that Arsenal still has an interest in him.

This means the Gunners will get him on a free transfer at the end of this season, but they are not alone.

CBS journalist Ben Jacobs has now revealed that Manchester United is also keen on the former AS Monaco man.

He tells Give me Sport:

“I think that Tielemans was was not too sold on Manchester United under previous managers.

“But, with Erik ten Hag turning things around, if Manchester United qualify for the Champions League that could be a real option for them.

“If they lose a midfielder, they might feel like a box-to-box midfielder or an attacking midfielder, like Youri Tielemans, he could be the type of player that not only balances the books a little bit but can chip in with some goals and help add a little bit of control into central midfield.

“Manchester United and Arsenal are still two to watch.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tielemans is one of the most accomplished midfielders in the Premier League now and if he moves to the Emirates, he will arm us with one of the best midfielders in England.

But we must be prepared to offer him a lucrative deal because other suitors will also want to impress the FA Cup winner.

