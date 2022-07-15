Arsenal is facing more competition in the race for Brazilian midfielder

Arsenal’s interest in Wendel makes them one of the favourites to sign the Zenit Saint Petersburg midfielder in this transfer window.

He has been on their radar for some time now, but a move for him hasn’t materialised yet.

The Gunners could make that happen if they become serious, but more clubs have joined the chase.

A report on The Sun claims Flamengo and West Ham are also keen to add the 24-year-old to their squad.

He has been one of Zenit’s key players and the Russians will love to keep him in their squad.

However, they also realise that he could fetch them some money and will listen to impressive bids for him.

The report adds that Arsenal is currently not the favourite to add him to their squad, and it is also not West Ham.

Flamengo has the best chance of signing him now as they make him the target to replace Andreas Pereira, who just returned to Manchester United after a loan spell with them.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have some of the best midfielders in our squad, but depth will help us make progress in different competitions.

A move for Wendel makes sense on paper, even though most of our fans don’t exactly know him.

If Arteta believes he can impress in his team, then the club should add him to their squad.