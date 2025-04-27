Arsenal is falling behind Chelsea in the race for English sensation

Arsenal have been following Jamie Gittens for several months, and Borussia Dortmund might offload him at the end of this season. The Englishman has been in terrific form for the German club since the start of the campaign, delivering a fantastic performance every time he plays. He was groomed at Manchester City, but he has been with Borussia Dortmund since the 2021 to 2022 season and is now proving to be a quality player for their first team.

The Gunners regard him as one of the finest young attackers they could add to their squad, and the 20-year-old now appears ready to return to England. Arsenal fans would certainly welcome such news, as the addition of a talented young attacker would be seen as a significant boost to the squad. However, the Gunners are currently not leading the race for his signature.

Mikel Arteta’s side would undoubtedly prefer to be considered favourites, but according to Team Talk, if Gittens were to decide to change clubs today, he would move to Chelsea instead. This is because the Blues are leading the race for his signature, having taken steps that have allowed them to overtake Arsenal in the running. Their more aggressive pursuit has placed them ahead in what is expected to be a keenly contested battle for the player’s services.

Gittens has simply been fantastic and could prove to be an excellent addition to the Arsenal squad at the end of this term. His flair, composure and ability to perform consistently at a high level make him a particularly attractive prospect. At the age of 20, he remains a player who can still be developed further, and with the right guidance, he could evolve into a world-class performer.

It could, however, be a wiser decision to allow him to remain in Dortmund for one more season, where he can continue to grow without the immediate pressures that come with a move back to the Premier League. Patience might ultimately bring greater rewards, both for Gittens in his personal development and for Arsenal should they succeed in securing his signature at a later stage. Arsenal must therefore carefully consider their approach, balancing the need for immediate reinforcements with the benefits of long-term planning.