Arsenal is fearing key players might not be fit for Leeds game

Arsenal returns to action this weekend when they face Leeds United and Mikel Arteta is still unsure about the fitness of some of his players.
The Gunners remain one of the best sides in European football right now and have won most of their league games this term.
However, they have ten more matches left before they can be crowned champions of England.
For that to happen, they must continue winning games and need top players to play for victory to be guaranteed.
A report on the Daily Mail reveals the Gunners are still sweating over the fitness of William Saliba, who was injured before the international break and Thomas Partey, who returned from national team duty with a physical problem.
However, Eddie Nketiah looks pretty close to recovering from the injury that has kept him out of action for weeks.
Just Arsenal Opinion
We need our top men to stay fit in these closing weeks of the season because that is the only way we can be guaranteed enough wins to secure the title.
We trust the available players to do a good job, but Partey is one player we struggle to replace. Hopefully, he is fit for the match.
I think Saliba will be fine. This is because we haven’t heard ANYTHING about him. Whenever Arsenal or MA have been quiet about a players availability, they’ve at least made it to the bench (Trossard, Jesus..).
I think the silence is deafening regarding Saliba and there’s rumours (yes I know, only rumours) that his back injury is quite serious and could be season ending. I’m really hoping he is fit and well 🤞
Leeds also have key players unavailable and others very doubtful for Saturdays match. To report this truth is scalled BALANCE!
JA might like to try it sometime, though I REALISE IT IS NOT THEIR STYLE!
No worries about Partey, we have Jorginho!
Even if Partey is fit, would rather we not take a risk and save him for the Liverpool game which will be much more difficult. Liverpool have a strong record at anfield this season with only 1 loss.