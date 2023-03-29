Arsenal is fearing key players might not be fit for Leeds game

Arsenal returns to action this weekend when they face Leeds United and Mikel Arteta is still unsure about the fitness of some of his players.

The Gunners remain one of the best sides in European football right now and have won most of their league games this term.

However, they have ten more matches left before they can be crowned champions of England.

For that to happen, they must continue winning games and need top players to play for victory to be guaranteed.

A report on the Daily Mail reveals the Gunners are still sweating over the fitness of William Saliba, who was injured before the international break and Thomas Partey, who returned from national team duty with a physical problem.

However, Eddie Nketiah looks pretty close to recovering from the injury that has kept him out of action for weeks.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need our top men to stay fit in these closing weeks of the season because that is the only way we can be guaranteed enough wins to secure the title.

We trust the available players to do a good job, but Partey is one player we struggle to replace. Hopefully, he is fit for the match.

