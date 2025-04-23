Arsenal is fighting against two rivals in the race for highly rated forward

Antoine Semenyo is attracting significant interest following an impressive season with Bournemouth, and the Cherries could face a battle to retain one of their key performers.

The Ghanaian international has emerged as one of the most exciting wingers in the Premier League this term, with his dynamic displays earning widespread praise and sparking speculation over a possible summer departure.

Arsenal are among the clubs reportedly keen on strengthening their options out wide, with the need for additional depth in the wide areas becoming increasingly apparent. While Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka remain Mikel Arteta’s preferred choices on either flank, injuries to either player often expose a lack of reliable alternatives, which has led to calls from supporters for reinforcements.

Semenyo has been highlighted by some as a suitable candidate to bolster Arsenal’s attacking depth, offering pace, versatility, and a direct approach that would complement the existing frontline. However, the Gunners are not alone in their admiration of the former Bristol City man.

According to Caught Offside, both Manchester United and Liverpool are also monitoring Semenyo’s progress closely. These Premier League rivals have reportedly tracked him throughout the campaign and could launch formal approaches at the end of the season.

With Bournemouth’s strong performances under Andoni Iraola putting several of their players in the spotlight, it is expected that multiple top-flight sides will test the club’s resolve in the summer. Semenyo, in particular, looks set to be at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war.

Should Arsenal pursue a move for the Ghanaian, they would hope to outmanoeuvre their competitors and secure a player capable of providing quality both as a starter and from the bench. Semenyo’s ability to impact matches in various roles would be a valuable asset as the Gunners aim to compete across multiple competitions in the coming campaign.