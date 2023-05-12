Arsenal is fighting hard to stop Man City’s poaching teenage talent

Manchester City is pushing to poach Ethan Nwaneri from Arsenal after his history-making appearance for the club.

Mikel Arteta made him the youngest appearance maker for Arsenal last year and he has continued to make progress in their U18 side.

He is considered a prospect that will eventually break into the first team like Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka have done and the youngster is a wanted man.

City is assembling a solid youth team and has been successful recently. They want to add Nwaneri to their books even though he plays for a top club like Arsenal.

Football Insider reveals that the Premier League defending champions are pushing for Nwaneri and making Arsenal work extra hard to ensure they keep hold of the teenage star.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It would be embarrassing if we lose Nwaneri, having placed him in the spotlight and we have to work hard to secure his future.

The youngster is a superb talent and City’s interest confirms this as they will not try to sign a youngster who is not exceptional.

However, we must do all we can to ensure we keep Nwaneri at the Emirates no matter what happens.

Video – Mikel Arteta talks about the reasons Arsenal have dropped from the top, and addresses the question if we “bottled it”

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…