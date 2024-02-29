Arsenal is finally preparing a contract offer for wanted veteran

Arsenal is gearing up to present a new contract offer to Jorginho amidst growing interest in the veteran midfielder from Italian clubs.

Jorginho has been in outstanding form over the last few months, delivering top-notch performances for Arsenal and playing a crucial role in their recent fine run in the Premier League.

Approaching the end of his current deal, it appeared likely that Jorginho might leave the club in the summer. This prompted interest from clubs like Juventus, with his agent even suggesting a potential return to Serie A.

However, The Sun now reports that Arsenal is taking a more serious approach to Jorginho’s future and is prepared to offer him a contract extension. The Gunners are reportedly willing to provide him with a new one-year deal, with an additional season as an option if he continues to perform well.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jorginho has undeniably been brilliant for us in the last few weeks, and it makes so much sense to keep him at the Emirates.

He has also enjoyed his time on our books, and we expect the midfielder to accept an offer to remain with us.

