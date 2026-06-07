Arsenal is following another exciting Bournemouth man

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Bournemouth’s Rayan as he continues to impress in the Premier League after only half a season in England. According to Fichajes, the Gunners are closely monitoring the attacker’s progress as they assess potential additions to their squad.

Arsenal are expected to strengthen their attacking options following a campaign that saw them win the Premier League. The club are keen to add more goals to the team and believe Rayan possesses the qualities required to improve both their immediate prospects and their long-term future.

The Brazilian only arrived at Bournemouth during the January transfer window, yet he has already established himself as one of the club’s standout performers. His exciting displays have also earned him recognition as one of the Premier League’s emerging talents.

Arsenal view Rayan as a long-term option

Because of his age and potential, Rayan is regarded as a player who could develop into an important figure at the Emirates. Arsenal’s recruitment strategy has often focused on identifying talented young players capable of growing within the squad.

The attacker has been mentioned as a possible replacement for Gabriel Martinelli, who is expected to leave Arsenal this summer. While Martinelli has remained an important member of the squad, there is a belief that changes in the attacking department could occur during this transfer window.

The Brazilian international has struggled to consistently produce the attacking numbers expected of him in recent seasons. Arsenal reportedly believe that Rayan could offer greater productivity while also benefiting from working under Mikel Arteta.

Competition expected for his signature

There are several other clubs interested in signing Rayan, meaning Arsenal may face significant competition if they decide to pursue a formal approach.

The report suggests that the player has a release clause which does not become active until the end of this year. However, Bournemouth could still consider a sale before then if they receive a substantial offer that reflects his growing value.

Arsenal will hope to move decisively when they intensify their transfer activity, particularly if they view Rayan as a player capable of becoming a key part of their attacking plans in the years ahead.

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