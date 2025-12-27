Arsenal is following Club Brugge’s top performer

Arsenal is reportedly targeting a move for Aleksandar Stanković as he continues to impress at Club Brugge, just a few months after joining from Inter Milan. At 20, he is beginning to demonstrate the potential that many had anticipated, following in the footsteps of his father.

Stanković is versatile, capable of playing in both defence and midfield, and has drawn attention with his performances over the past few weeks. The Gunners have reportedly had scouts observing him for some time, often returning with positive reports on the Serbian’s abilities.

Arsenal’s Interest in Stanković

According to L’Interista, Arsenal maintains a strong interest in Stanković’s signature and will continue to monitor his progress closely to prevent him from moving to another club. His combination of technical skill and tactical awareness has made him a standout performer in Belgium, and if he continues to meet expectations, a move to the Emirates Stadium could materialise sooner rather than later.

Mikel Arteta is focused on developing a squad of strong, talented players who can compete for trophies from this season onwards. In line with this strategy, Arsenal regularly keeps an eye on players with significant potential, and Stanković fits this profile perfectly. His development is guided not only by his own talent but also by the influence of his father, who enjoyed a celebrated spell at Inter Milan.

Potential and Future Prospects

Stanković’s pedigree and early displays suggest that he could become a top-level player. Arsenal’s interest highlights their intention to secure emerging talent who can contribute to the team’s long-term success. With continued progress at Club Brugge, the Serbian midfielder could soon be on his way to the Premier League, reinforcing Arsenal’s ambition to maintain a competitive and dynamic squad.

If the club successfully signs Stanković, it would represent a strategic acquisition, aligning with Arteta’s vision of blending experienced players with high-potential prospects, ultimately strengthening the team for both domestic and European competitions.