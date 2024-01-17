Arsenal is following impressive RB Leipzig youngster

Arsenal is reportedly among the teams closely monitoring RB Leipzig midfielder Xavi Simons. The 20-year-old, currently on loan from PSG, has delivered outstanding performances during his loan spell in the Bundesliga, attracting interest from several clubs.

Simons has impressed with 4 goals and 7 assists in 17 Bundesliga games this season, showcasing his talent not only domestically but also in the Champions League. While PSG is keeping an eye on his progress and may consider a prominent role for him after his loan stint, Arsenal has shown a keen interest in the Dutch midfielder.

Having performed well during a previous loan spell at PSV last season, Simons appears likely to move on from Leipzig next season. If Arsenal can provide assurances of regular playing time, it could be a compelling factor in persuading the talented 20-year-old to join the Gunners, as reported by Sport Witness.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Simons is a good creative midfielder who will help reduce the burden on Martin Odegaard if he is in our team.

However, having two creative midfielders in the same lineup is very unlikely, so Simons will sit on the bench at the Emirates unless he proves to be better than Odegaard.

