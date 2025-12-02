Arsenal is following one of the finest talents in Mexico

Arsenal are monitoring one of the standout performers from the recent Under-20 World Cup, where Mexico’s Gilberto Mora impressed with a series of strong displays. The young attacker produced five goal contributions in five matches and quickly drew the attention of several scouts who followed his performances throughout the tournament. His rise has increased expectations that he will soon make the move to European football.

Arsenal’s interest in the young attacker

A report from El Universal states that Arsenal are already following Mora and is considering a move. The club has built a strong reputation in recent seasons as a welcoming environment for talented youngsters, offering clear development pathways and a structure that supports long-term growth. This has made North London an increasingly attractive destination for emerging players who want both opportunity and stability at a top-level club.

Arsenal have invested considerable effort into strengthening their youth recruitment, and Mora fits the type of profile they consistently target. His form at international youth level has placed him among the most noted prospects from the tournament and the Gunners believe he could develop further within their system.

Competition from Manchester City

However, the report adds that Arsenal are not alone in pursuing the youngster. Manchester City are also keeping a close eye on him and has enjoyed success in recent years when signing promising players from the American continents. Their strong resources and established global network mean they are well placed to compete for his signature.

This creates a competitive situation for the attacker, although Arsenal are not expected to withdraw from the race. The club remain confident in the project they can offer and in their reputation as one of the most appealing destinations for young footballers. With both Premier League sides interested, Mora’s future is likely to draw continued attention as he considers the next step in his career.

