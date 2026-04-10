Arsenal is following same France U21 star as Leeds United

Arsenal are consistently on the lookout for the best young talent in Europe, with their scouting network monitoring several youth and international matches across the continent. The club continues to prioritise long-term recruitment strategies, particularly when identifying emerging prospects with first-team potential.

One of the players who has come onto their radar through this process is Djaoui Cissé, who currently plays for Rennes and represents the France U21 national team. The midfielder is gradually earning more minutes with Rennes’ senior side, and his development is being closely followed by several clubs across Europe.

Growing Interest in France

Cissé’s progress at Rennes has been steady, and his increasing involvement in first-team football suggests that wider attention is likely to grow in the near future. His performances at youth international level have also contributed to his rising profile.

According to Mediafoot, Arsenal have now joined Leeds United in monitoring the midfielder’s situation. Leeds have reportedly maintained a long-standing interest in Cissé and have been considering a potential move ahead of the summer transfer window.

Transfer Competition Developing

Leeds United are understood to be planning for a possible summer approach, although their situation could become more complicated depending on their league status. If they were to be relegated from the Premier League, their chances of securing the player could be reduced, particularly with interest from a club of Arsenal’s stature.

Arsenal’s involvement adds further competition to the race, although it is still unclear how advanced or serious their interest currently is. The Gunners are expected to continue scouting the player before making any concrete decision regarding a potential move.

Any future transfer would likely depend on whether Cissé continues to develop at a level that meets Arsenal’s requirements, as the club’s current squad already contains several established, high-level performers.