Arsenal is forced to recall on-loan midfielder as problems deepen

Arsenal has recalled Miguel Azeez from League One side, Portsmouth as they look to make more options available to Mikel Arteta.

The teenager had moved to Pompey at the start of this season so he can get more playing time.

He had struggled to play for them at the start of his loan stint at the club but had got more minutes in recent weeks.

Arsenal has lost some midfielders this month with Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey off to the AFCON.

Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe didn’t feature in their goalless draw against Liverpool in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final last night.

Meanwhile, Granit Xhaka was shown a straight red card, and he would now miss the upcoming North London Derby.

The Daily Mail says the Gunners have now recalled Azeez back to the club, and it remains unclear if he would be allowed to return to his temporary home.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Azeez hasn’t developed enough to be a regular at the Emirates, but in our present situation, he could be useful.

Because Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny remain good options, we need to avoid panic buying in this window.

Also, most top players would not make temporary moves away from their present clubs in mid-season, and that will see us struggle to get a good midfielder now.

