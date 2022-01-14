Arsenal is forced to recall on-loan midfielder as problems deepen

Arsenal has recalled Miguel Azeez from League One side, Portsmouth as they look to make more options available to Mikel Arteta.
The teenager had moved to Pompey at the start of this season so he can get more playing time.
He had struggled to play for them at the start of his loan stint at the club but had got more minutes in recent weeks.
Arsenal has lost some midfielders this month with Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey off to the AFCON.
Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe didn’t feature in their goalless draw against Liverpool in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final last night.
Meanwhile, Granit Xhaka was shown a straight red card, and he would now miss the upcoming North London Derby.
The Daily Mail says the Gunners have now recalled Azeez back to the club, and it remains unclear if he would be allowed to return to his temporary home.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Azeez hasn’t developed enough to be a regular at the Emirates, but in our present situation, he could be useful.
Because Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny remain good options, we need to avoid panic buying in this window.
Also, most top players would not make temporary moves away from their present clubs in mid-season, and that will see us struggle to get a good midfielder now.
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
Cobblers. They recalled him because of lacknof playing time!!!!
The fact that he has struggled to get game time at Portsmouth tells us that he is well short of EPL standard at this stage in his career.Having seen him for the full 90mins just over a month ago, I have to say I was not impressed with his performance that evening.We ought to be pulling out all the stops to acquire Wijnaldum on loan for the rest of the season.He is vastly superior to Melo imo.
Our loans are usually terrible, our youngsters usually get min game time.
take Bielik back from Derby
@geo
If he could stay fit, he’d be a perfect DM for us. Dude is a beast…IJS
He won’t be called to the first team, he’ll go back with the U18/23and someone else will promoted instead,so many young players have gone out on loans.
January is a time to review loans and a couple have come back/been redeployed already, I must admit I thought Azeez would also because until recently he hasn’t had too much game time for Portsmouth
Given our current temporary midfield player availability challenge he may well get first team bench time if he comes back
If MA was not so stubborn he would recall Genduzie.
He would be able to fit in and be a much better option than untried academy players.
He can’t, Guendouzi is already as good as a Marseille player,conditions for the obligation to buy him for 10M have been met,OM will not be relegated,not only that MG has been a big part of the team “success”.