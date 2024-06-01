Arsenal is getting frustrated in their bid to sign midfielder

Arsenal has been monitoring several midfielders over the last few months as the Gunners look to improve their options.

Mikel Arteta’s side has struggled to keep Thomas Partey fit, while Fabio Vieira has not been performing at the desired level.

The Gunners have been targeting players like Bruno Guimaraes and Martin Zubimendi, but it seems unlikely they can secure either player.

Zubimendi is reluctant to leave Real Sociedad, while Newcastle has made Guimaraes unavailable for transfer.

This challenging situation has prompted Arsenal to explore other options. A report from Standard Sport claims their latest first-choice target is Youssouf Fofana.

The AS Monaco star has had a good season and has also been linked with moves to other top clubs.

Arsenal will be looking to seal a deal for him as soon as possible, but if he performs well at Euro 2024, more clubs are likely to show interest in his signature.

Fofana is a very fine midfielder and has done a fantastic job on Monaco’s books.

It will be interesting to see if we can pull off this transfer, considering the competition we will face in adding him to our group.

