Arsenal is getting pushed to cash in on key player this summer

Juventus are relentlessly pursuing the signature of Gabriel Magalhaes as they seek to bolster their defence.

The Italian club has just lost the legendary Giorgio Chiellini, who leaves them after 17 years of impressive service.

The defender will leave a huge void when he departs and they want Gabriel to replace him.

The Brazilian has become a mainstay in the Arsenal first team and he has formed a solid defensive partnership with Ben White on Mikel Arteta’s team.

But Juve is refusing to give up and Sport Witness claims they keep pushing an offer that involves adding Arthur Melo, a player Arsenal wanted to sign in January.

The Gunners seem open to selling the Brazilian with the report claiming they currently value him at 50m euros.

Although Juve cannot pay that fee now, they are confident that both clubs can do a deal over his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Some players on our team should be unsellable no matter the price because they are the core of our rebuild and Gabriel is one of them.

The former Lille defender has been immense, and he is arguably our best centre-back at the moment.

If we lose him, we might struggle to find a replacement who will make the same impact.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section