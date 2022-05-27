Arsenal is getting pushed to cash in on key player this summer

Juventus are relentlessly pursuing the signature of Gabriel Magalhaes as they seek to bolster their defence.
The Italian club has just lost the legendary Giorgio Chiellini, who leaves them after 17 years of impressive service.
The defender will leave a huge void when he departs and they want Gabriel to replace him.
The Brazilian has become a mainstay in the Arsenal first team and he has formed a solid defensive partnership with Ben White on Mikel Arteta’s team.
But Juve is refusing to give up and Sport Witness claims they keep pushing an offer that involves adding Arthur Melo, a player Arsenal wanted to sign in January.
The Gunners seem open to selling the Brazilian with the report claiming they currently value him at 50m euros.
Although Juve cannot pay that fee now, they are confident that both clubs can do a deal over his signature.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Some players on our team should be unsellable no matter the price because they are the core of our rebuild and Gabriel is one of them.
The former Lille defender has been immense, and he is arguably our best centre-back at the moment.
If we lose him, we might struggle to find a replacement who will make the same impact.
Saliba can play his position. That said, I think £70m should be his actual value. But seeing the catastrophically diabolic sales of our players made by Edu Gasper, I’m fearful Gabriel could be sold for as little as £15m
I do NOT see MA accepting any fee that Juventus are willing and able to pay for Gabriel. Bottom line is he is a regular and reliable player and the mainstay of our defence.
All sorts of clubs WANT all sorts of players but getting them involves paying the price the selling club wants and that is another matter entirely.
If his club does not wish to sell him then he will not be sold ans we will not wish to.
NO CHANCE THAT JUVENTUS WILL GET HIM AT ALL!
Simple and as straightforward as that, IMO!
Straight up.
It is as simple as that, no deal
Sellling one of our best defenders would be stupid. Not what we need now unless we can get very, very big money.
They refused to give us Melo so let them look elsewhere and we shall get a DM some where after all we are not badly off with DM
quite right Iddi
Tell Juventus that Ben White is a better package for them instead of Gabriel. Ask for betwen £50 to £60 million for white. We we can get £60 million it means we would have made a tidy £10 million profif. If they pay £50 million then we would have broken even on the deal.
I am day dreaming I know.. Don’t judge me..
🤞😊
And if the decision is made to sell Gabriel to Juventus for less than 80M, as a sweetener, both Arteta and Edu will be included in the package for free – an attractive 3 for 1 deal.