Arsenal is getting serious about 18-year-old Brazilian

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Lucca Marques from Sao Paulo, and they are reportedly becoming increasingly serious about signing the winger.

Marques is widely regarded as one of the most promising young talents in Brazil, and at just 18, he is already attracting significant attention from leading European clubs. His performances have elevated his profile, placing him firmly on the radar of top scouts.

Arsenal have a well-established affinity for Brazilian players, and their current squad features several individuals from the country. This existing presence could help ease Marques’ transition should he complete a move to North London.

Growing Interest in a Rising Talent

The Gunners view Marques as an excellent fit for their system and believe he is a player worth monitoring closely as he continues his development. His technical ability and attacking potential make him an appealing long-term prospect.

Despite his young age, the attacker remains an important figure for Sao Paulo, demonstrating maturity and consistency beyond his years. His influence within the team has only strengthened interest from clubs abroad.

According to Sports Bild, Arsenal are keen on securing his services, with the report suggesting that the club are actively tracking his progress ahead of a possible summer approach.

Competition for His Signature

However, Arsenal are not alone in their pursuit. Borussia Dortmund have now entered the race for his signature, adding further competition for the highly rated winger.

The Bundesliga side is known for developing young talent and views Marques as another exciting prospect who could thrive in European football. They are reportedly determined to challenge Arsenal strongly in the battle to sign him.

This emerging competition could complicate matters for the Gunners, particularly given Dortmund’s reputation for nurturing emerging stars and providing them with opportunities at the highest level.

Arsenal may, however, look to leverage the presence of their Brazilian contingent to persuade Marques that a move to the Emirates would be the right step for his career.