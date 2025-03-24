Arsenal is getting serious about signing French striker

Arsenal are looking to sign a new striker at the end of the season, with several names linked to the Emirates in recent weeks. Strengthening the attacking department has been a priority for the club, and they recognise the need to add more goals to improve their chances of competing for trophies in the next campaign.

Over the last few seasons, Arsenal have consistently sought to bolster their attacking options, and this summer appears to be no different. The club’s management is working towards securing the signing of a high-quality forward who can make an immediate impact. However, their budget will also need to accommodate reinforcements in other squad areas, which could affect how much they are willing to invest in a new striker.

Due to these financial considerations, the Gunners may struggle to pursue high-profile targets such as Alexander Isak or Victor Osimhen. Instead, the club is now assessing alternative options that could provide similar quality without an excessive transfer fee.

According to a report from Sports Bild, Arsenal have identified Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike as a potential signing. The former Paris Saint-Germain forward is beginning to realise his potential and is establishing himself as one of the most promising strikers in European football. His performances have not gone unnoticed, and there is reportedly significant competition for his signature from other clubs.

The report states that Arsenal are particularly impressed with Ekitike’s recent form for both club and country and is taking active steps to secure his services. Given his age and development trajectory, he could prove to be a long-term solution for the Gunners’ attacking needs.

At just 22 years old, Ekitike possesses the qualities required to thrive in the Premier League. His technical ability, composure in front of goal, and overall versatility make him a compelling option for Arsenal as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season. While securing his signature may not be straightforward, the club appear determined to explore all possible avenues to bring him to North London.

