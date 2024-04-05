Arsenal is given a better chance of signing Serie A striker than Italian clubs

Arsenal is among the clubs vying to sign Joshua Zirkzee, and they have been given a significant chance to win the race for his signature.

The striker has been one of the most consistent performers in Serie A this season and has continued to impress at Bologna.

While he may potentially lead Bologna into a place in the Serie A top four, this could also mark his final campaign with the club.

Several clubs, including AC Milan, are interested in acquiring Zirkzee, with Milan eyeing him as a replacement for the outgoing Olivier Giroud. Arsenal is also in contention for his signature.

However, according to a report via Sport Witness, Bologna is seeking a transfer fee similar to what Atalanta received from the sale of Rasmus Hojlund to Manchester United, amounting to 70 million euros.

Despite this hefty fee, Arsenal’s financial prowess, buoyed by their progress in European competitions and potential success in the Premier League, positions them ahead of AC Milan in the race to secure Zirkzee’s services.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zirkzee is a fine striker, but he is not worth 70m euros and he does not have enough goals in him to suggest he is worth that amount.

The striker still needs to improve, and he will need time to reach his full potential, so that fee is unrealistic.

