Arsenal is given a boost in the race for La Liga target

Arsenal have reportedly received encouragement in their pursuit of Julian Alvarez ahead of the summer transfer window, with the Gunners viewed as strong contenders should he depart Spain. The Argentine forward has impressed since joining Atletico Madrid, adding to a reputation already enhanced during his time in the Premier League.

Alvarez previously enjoyed significant success at Manchester City, where he won every major club honour available before making the move to Spain. Since arriving at Atletico, he has developed into a central figure for the Madrid side, who consider him one of their most valuable players and are reluctant to sanction his departure.

Barcelona Interest Complicates Matters

Despite Atletico’s stance, speculation continues regarding his future. Several leading European clubs are monitoring his situation as the season approaches its conclusion. It is understood that Alvarez would welcome the opportunity to work under Hansi Flick at Barcelona, potentially giving the Catalan club an advantage in the race for his signature.

Barcelona’s interest is widely regarded as serious, and their stature presents a compelling proposition. However, they are not the only side keen to secure his services, with Arsenal firmly in the mix as they look to strengthen their attacking options.

Arsenal Handed Encouragement

According to Team Talk, Alvarez would ideally prefer a move to Barcelona, a path often favoured by Argentine players. Nevertheless, the report states that he has not dismissed the possibility of returning to the Premier League.

In what may prove a significant boost for Arsenal, the same report adds that if Alvarez does opt to move back to England, his preference would be to join a leading club in London. That scenario could position Arsenal as frontrunners, given their competitive standing and ambition to build a squad capable of sustaining domestic and European success.