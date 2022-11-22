Arsenal tipped to sign top Brazilian midfielder this January

Arsenal wanted to sign Palmeiras midfielder Danilo on deadline day last summer to bolster their midfielder.

Their efforts came too late in the transfer window and the Brazilians rejected a 25m euros offer for his signature.

Arsenal also wanted to sign Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz in that transfer window and couldn’t land the Brazilian either, but it looks certain that the Gunners are still needing a midfielder.

They have remained in form this term and know they must bolster their squad in the winter to sustain their title challenge.

Danilo remains on their wishlist, but it remains unclear if they want to sign the midfielder, but if they do, they have been given hope of landing him by a Brazilian soccer insider, especially as the Brazilian League race will be over. Journalist Jorge Nicola says via Sport Witness: “If this proposal is repeated, Palmeiras should end up negotiating for the athlete.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have done admirably well even without adding a new midfielder to our squad in the last transfer window.

But that doesn’t mean we should ignore the chance to improve things in January, especially as Thomas Partey is a worry with his ongoing fitness worries.

However, Danilo might struggle to deliver immediately after joining this club if he moves in two months.

Signing an accomplished player from a top European club might be the smarter thing to do, but with his undoubted talent and with his fellow Brazilians here to help him settle, he could be an excellent bargain.

