Arsenal is happy to wait until January to sign Brazilian target

Arsenal’s interest in Gremio’s young talent Bitello has been widely reported recently. The Gunners have a history of adding Brazilian players to their squad in recent transfer windows, and Bitello appears to be the next target on their radar.

As Mikel Arteta’s side looks to strengthen itself for a Premier League title challenge, they have already made notable signings such as Declan Rice and Kai Havertz in the current transfer window, positioning themselves for success in various competitions.

Bitello has been closely scouted by Arsenal over the past few weeks, but they face competition from FC Porto and Torino in their pursuit of the midfielder. However, according to Gremistas, Gremio is determined to retain him at this stage of the Brazilian league season, preferring to sell him after their domestic season concludes in December.

Reportedly, Porto is keen on acquiring Bitello immediately, while Arsenal is content to allow him to remain in Brazil and join them in January, providing the Gunners with a significant advantage in negotiations.

The January transfer window could work in Arsenal’s favor as it aligns with Gremio’s preference to sell Bitello after their domestic season is complete. This arrangement could potentially facilitate a smoother transfer process and give Arsenal the upper hand in securing the talented midfielder for their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bitello will struggle to play for us in this campaign if he moves to the club at the halfway point of the season.

Because of this, it makes sense for us to delay the transfer until the January transfer window.

