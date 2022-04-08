Arsenal is heavily scouting Portuguese league star

Darwin Nunez has become Arsenal’s latest obsession as they try to add a young world-class attacker to their squad in the summer.

The Gunners wanted a move for Dusan Vlahovic, but he joined Juventus three months ago, instead.

They have targeted the likes of Dominic Calvert Lewin and Ollie Watkins as well, but the player that has their attention the most now is Nunez.

The Uruguayan plays for Benfica and he has been pivotal in their run to the quarterfinal of the Champions League.

His league form is also impressive, and he is one of the finest players Arsenal can add to their squad.

A report via Sport Witness says the Gunners are seriously scouting him, and he could be the main striker that joins them in the summer.

However, he will not be cheap, and in recent weeks, Benfica has increased their asking price to 100m euros.

Just Arsenal Opinion

After missing out on Vlahovic, Arsenal will be serious about winning the race for Nunez.

He looks the real deal and scoring against Liverpool confirmed he is a player that can make an impact at a big club.

However, we must be prepared to pay a big fee to land him.