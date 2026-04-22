Arsenal is hopeful two key players could be back from injury this week

Arsenal will be aiming to return to winning ways when they face Newcastle United in the Premier League in a few days. The upcoming fixture has taken on added importance following a difficult run of results for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Defeat to Manchester City at the weekend means the Gunners have now suffered back-to-back league losses, dropping six points that may prove significant in the title race. After spending much of the season in a strong position, Arsenal now find themselves under increased pressure.

Arsenal Receive Timely Fitness Boost

The Gunners could fall behind City on goal difference if the reigning champions defeat Burnley tonight. That possibility increases the importance of Arsenal responding immediately when they next take to the pitch.

Despite the setback, Arteta’s squad remain confident they can still become champions. Belief within the camp is said to remain strong, with the players aware that the title race is still within their control if they can regain momentum quickly.

According to Standard Sport, Arsenal have been handed a double fitness boost ahead of the Newcastle United match, with Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber set to return to full fitness for the contest.

Both players have been absent for a period, but the report states they are now expected to be available again as Arsenal seek an important victory against the Magpies. Their return would provide a major lift in both quality and squad depth.

Newcastle Match Carries Huge Importance

A win is the only result that truly matters for Arsenal, particularly if Manchester City move ahead before kick-off. Any further slip could hand the initiative firmly to their rivals in the closing weeks of the campaign.

Both clubs may now need to be flawless until the end of the season, making every remaining fixture decisive. Arsenal cannot afford to surrender top spot simply by failing to take maximum points when the opportunity is there.

The return of key players could therefore come at the perfect moment. With Newcastle certain to provide a stern test, Arsenal will hope renewed options and urgency can help them reignite their title challenge.