Arsenal is impressed with Sporting Club’s teenage sensation

Sporting Club is in the spotlight again as they dominate the Portuguese top flight and have some of the most wanted players in Europe in their squad.

Rúben Amorim’s departure from Sporting Lisbon to take over at Manchester United during the November international break has not diminished the legacy he left behind. Amorim transformed Sporting into a dominant force, identifying and promoting several young talents who are now catching the eye of Europe’s elite clubs. Among these emerging stars is Viktor Gyökeres, a key player Arsenal has been closely monitoring. However, Gyökeres is not the only Sporting player attracting attention from the Gunners.

A report from Portugal, cited by Sport Witness, suggests Arsenal is strongly interested in 17-year-old Geovany Quenda. The teenage winger, promoted to Sporting’s first team by Amorim, has been making waves with his performances, showcasing the potential to become a global superstar. Quenda’s rise reflects Sporting’s tradition of nurturing talent, a quality that continues to make the club a hotspot for scouts from top European teams.

Arsenal has long prioritised acquiring young talents and developing them into world-class players, a strategy that aligns with their reported interest in Quenda. Under Mikel Arteta, the club has cultivated an environment conducive to youth development, making the Emirates an attractive destination for promising players. Quenda’s skillset and potential could make him a valuable addition to Arsenal’s squad in the future.

Despite Arsenal’s interest, it may be prudent to allow Quenda more time to refine his game at Sporting. Moving too soon to a club in a top league can sometimes hinder a young player’s development. Allowing Quenda to continue gaining experience in Portugal could ensure he arrives in England as a more polished and prepared talent.

As Arsenal scouts continue to track his progress, the competition for Quenda’s signature will likely intensify. If his trajectory continues, he could become one of the most sought-after youngsters in Europe, putting Arsenal in a race with several other top clubs to secure his services.

