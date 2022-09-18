Arsenal is in a five-horse race for Brazilian midfielder

Arsenal pushed hard to sign Douglas Luiz on transfer deadline day the last time out.

The midfielder has been on their radar for much of the transfer window, but they pushed to sign him late on after injuries to Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny.

They made three bids, but Aston Villa, who wanted to keep the former Manchester City man, turned them all down, even though his contract expires at the end of this season.

He has remained with them, and Arsenal did not sign a midfielder.

The Brazilian could, however, leave Villa for a cut-price fee in January, and more clubs have emerged as competition for his signature.

A report on Fichajes.net reveals AC Milan, Liverpool, Chelsea, and AS Roma are also keen on him.

This means the Gunners might be required to hand him an exciting proposal before he agrees to join them.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Luiz is a fine midfielder, and he could have been a key member of our squad now if he made the move.

Elneny’s contract expires at the end of this campaign, and he would be an ideal replacement for the Egyptian.

Signing him in the January transfer window will give him time to get used to how we play before his first full season.