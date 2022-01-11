Arsenal is in a five-horse race for the signature of Real Madrid man

Isco Alarcon is on his way out of Real Madrid at the end of the season.

Although he has struggled for form and relevance in the last few years, he is still attracting the attention of Arsenal and other clubs around the continent.

Fichajes.net claims the midfielder will certainly leave Madrid and names five clubs interested in signing him for free.

Arsenal is one of them with the Gunners reportedly battling with Tottenham, West Ham, Liverpool and Newcastle United.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Isco is one of the finest midfielders of his generation, but the Spaniard is no longer good enough for Arsenal.

The club should have signed him earlier in his career. Since we didn’t do it back then, there is no need to do that now.

Our current midfield has some of the most exciting midfield prospects in Europe.

The likes Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe will develop into top players. Adding Isco to the current squad could affect their progress.

If Arsenal wants an experienced midfielder in their squad, they should target players who are still regulars at their current team.

If Isco isn’t good enough to play regularly in Madrid, he shouldn’t be able to do that at Arsenal.