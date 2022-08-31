Arsenal is in a four-horse race to sign Brazilian midfielder

Arsenal is looking to add Douglas Luiz to their squad before this transfer window closes.
The Aston Villa man has become one of the most recognisable players in the Premier League in his position.
Villa wants him to stay, but that has not stopped the top European sides from circling.
The Daily Mail reports that his latest suitor is Atletico Madrid. However, the Spanish side will have to see off competition from Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle to win the race.
The Villans have started this season poorly and that could give him a reason to leave to join a bigger club.
Arsenal has just suffered a setback in their campaign after Mohamed Elneny was ruled out of action for some time because of injury.
Thomas Partey has already missed a game through injury. Adding Luiz to their group will make it much stronger.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Luiz has spent most of his career in the Premier League and that should help him thrive at the Emirates.
But the competition from other clubs could make it hard for us to sign the former Manchester City man.
If we can meet Villa’s asking price, our Brazilian players and Edu could convince him to join them in London.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Mikel Arteta talks about Odegaard, Nketiah and bloody injuries ahead of Aston Villa game.
Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
Just what we need now!!
Market value as per Transfermarkt is 34 million pounds and his contract expires in a year.
CAN KROENKE’S AND ENG-ARS FANS EXCUSE ME THERE?
Sometimes it may not be too late to learn or taught lessons when its too late.
Arsenal is not Brazil mr Edu;
Get resources to do the next before letting go the one at hand as human & resource are different mr Arteta;
Buying may not be the answer but the resources must be reliable to equal task ahead,which means buying is necessary if otherwise as, mr kroenke;
God of football works always but in favor of those upright and does the right thing,either at start, midle, end or through out,though sequel to many factors.
We may not have the financial muscle to own clubs kroenke, but we fans supporte you in that buying just like other human/things are being established through mankind.
Overall, 1 day and hours to go for TRANSFERS, board, what is the fate?
A new rabbit pulled out of the hat to confuse everybody 🙂 ) . No chance, Arsenal.
Its already late because the guy has gone to Atletico Madrid….. So its better we look for another player….
We should turn our attention to Julian Weigl from Benfica