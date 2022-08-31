Arsenal is in a four-horse race to sign Brazilian midfielder

Arsenal is looking to add Douglas Luiz to their squad before this transfer window closes.

The Aston Villa man has become one of the most recognisable players in the Premier League in his position.

Villa wants him to stay, but that has not stopped the top European sides from circling.

The Daily Mail reports that his latest suitor is Atletico Madrid. However, the Spanish side will have to see off competition from Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle to win the race.

The Villans have started this season poorly and that could give him a reason to leave to join a bigger club.

Arsenal has just suffered a setback in their campaign after Mohamed Elneny was ruled out of action for some time because of injury.

Thomas Partey has already missed a game through injury. Adding Luiz to their group will make it much stronger.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Luiz has spent most of his career in the Premier League and that should help him thrive at the Emirates.

But the competition from other clubs could make it hard for us to sign the former Manchester City man.

If we can meet Villa’s asking price, our Brazilian players and Edu could convince him to join them in London.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta talks about Odegaard, Nketiah and bloody injuries ahead of Aston Villa game.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids