Arsenal is in a three-horse race for a 30m euro midfielder

Youri Tielemans is set to leave Leicester City in the summer and Arsenal wants him to join their squad.

The Belgian midfielder has been one of the finest players in the Premier League for some time now.

His current deal expires in 2023 and this summer is the best time for the Foxes to make some money from his sale because he doesn’t seem keen to extend his current deal with them.

At 24, he is at an age that most clubs want to add him to their squad and Arsenal is one of them.

Mikel Arteta has continued to rebuild his group and the Spaniard will get more money to spend in the summer.

Fichajes.net says Leicester wants around 30m euros to sell Tielemans, but Real Madrid and Liverpool will rival the Gunners for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Liverpool and Real Madrid are doing better than Arsenal now and the former Monaco man would probably choose to join either of them instead of moving to the Emirates.

However, on occasions, players do ignore the massive clubs and we could still get Tielemans if we can convince him a move to the Emirates is better for his development.

Video – Mikel Arteta post-Brighton “It’s time to criticise ourselves”