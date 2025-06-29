Arsenal is in a three-horse race for Serie A defender

Arsenal are looking to strengthen their squad further during this transfer window and have identified Evan Ndicka as a potential addition. The AS Roma defender has long been on the radar of the Gunners, with interest dating back to his time before arriving in Italy. The club’s scouting team has followed his progress closely, and now that he has gained experience in Serie A, the Gunners are prepared to make a move.

The club’s primary objective remains to secure a striker who can add more goals to the team. However, the technical department is also determined to reinforce other positions, particularly in defence. Ndicka is seen as a strong candidate who can bring quality and depth to Arsenal’s back line, which has already proven solid over recent campaigns.

Strong Premier League Competition

Arsenal are not alone in their pursuit of Ndicka. According to Express Sport, both Newcastle United and Manchester United are also keen on securing the services of the Ivorian defender. This development has set up a competitive race among the Premier League’s top clubs, each of whom sees the player as a valuable addition to their respective projects.

The presence of multiple suitors inevitably raises the complexity of the transfer, both in terms of negotiations and cost. Clubs with greater financial resources may attempt to outbid others, making it imperative for Arsenal to act with clarity and conviction if they are to win the race for Ndicka.

Arsenal’s Tactical Planning

Bringing in a player like Ndicka would align with Arsenal’s ongoing efforts to build a balanced and versatile squad. The defender has the attributes to adapt to Mikel Arteta’s system and provide cover across various defensive roles. His physicality and composure on the ball would be an asset, especially in a campaign that will demand squad rotation due to domestic and European competitions.

While the focus remains on securing a top-class striker, Arsenal are clearly thinking beyond a single position. If they wish to continue challenging for titles, adding reliable defensive options such as Ndicka will be essential.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…