Arsenal is in a three-horse race for Wolves star

Arsenal remains keen on a move for Ruben Neves, even though they are considered favourites to sign Declan Rice at the end of this season.

The Gunners have been one of the best clubs around in terms of performance in the league this season.

Arsenal has added top players to their squad for much of the last few seasons and will keep bolstering the group at the end of this campaign.

Neves is one man they have followed for some time and this summer could be decisive in his future.

The Portuguese star has established a reputation for being one of the best midfielders in the Premier League over the years and the Gunners want to add him to their group.

However, Sport reveals Manchester United and Liverpool are also interested in his signature.

All three clubs need new midfielders and Neves could also leave England as Barcelona wants him.

The Portugal star will have a tough decision to make if Wolves decide to cash in on him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Neves has been one of the finest midfielders in England for several seasons and would be a good fit for us.

However, the interest in his signature is serious and he might decide to leave England and try a new division.

Mikel Arteta buzzing after Newcastle United 0-2 Arsenal – This game was all about pride.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…