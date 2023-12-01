Arsenal is in advanced talks to get a key player on a new deal

Arsenal is currently in advanced talks to secure a new deal for Ben White, recognising the Englishman’s pivotal role as a key player in the team. Since joining Arsenal, White has proven to be effective and has consistently featured in Mikel Arteta’s starting lineup.

Given his solid performances, White is a player who would be a starter for most Premier League clubs, making him a desirable asset. Arsenal is well aware of the potential interest in him from other clubs and is determined to retain his services.

According to a report in The Sun, discussions between White’s representatives and the club regarding a new contract have reached an advanced stage. An imminent announcement is expected, suggesting that White is likely to commit his future to Arsenal by signing the new deal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

White has been a key player for us since he moved to London and we certainly do not want to go into any season without him for now.

As he keeps delivering top performances for us, we expect him to be happy to stay as well.

If we win the league or any trophy this term, White will be one of the major reasons for the success.

