Arsenal is in line to earn transfer windfall from former player transfer

Folarin Balogun announced himself on the international stage by scoring twice for the United States in their opening match of the 2026 World Cup against Paraguay. His impressive display has attracted fresh attention and could ultimately prove beneficial for Arsenal, despite the striker having left the club several years ago.

Balogun progressed through Arsenal’s academy system before completing a move to AS Monaco in 2023. During his time in North London, he featured for the senior side and demonstrated the qualities that suggested he had a bright future ahead of him. Many supporters and experienced players were impressed by his performances and potential.

Balogun Thriving on the Biggest Stage

His transfer to Monaco provided him with the opportunity to establish himself as the leading figure in attack, something that was more difficult to achieve at Arsenal. The striker has embraced that responsibility and has become an important player for the Ligue 1 club.

Balogun is also the first-choice striker for the United States, and his performances at the World Cup could increase interest in his services. As reported by Mirror Football, there is a possibility that he could change clubs this summer, particularly if he continues to score during the tournament. Arsenal would reportedly welcome such a development.

Arsenal Could Still Benefit

Although Arsenal do not possess a buy-back clause in the agreement that took Balogun to Monaco, the report states that they inserted a 17.5 per cent sell-on clause into the deal. This arrangement means the Gunners would receive a significant financial benefit should Monaco decide to sell the forward.

Monaco would understandably prefer to retain one of their most influential players, especially given his importance to the team. However, every footballer has a valuation, and there remains a strong possibility that a transfer could materialise if interest in Balogun’s signature continues to grow during the World Cup.

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