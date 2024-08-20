Arsenal is in line to set an interesting Premier League record this season

Arsenal has enjoyed several successful seasons since Mikel Arteta took over as manager, and they are on track to set a new record.

The Gunners have made significant progress since Arteta’s appointment at the end of 2019.

The former midfielder joined the club at a time when it lacked direction and appeared to be heading nowhere positive.

The 18 months under Unai Emery, which initially held much promise, ultimately fell short of expectations, leaving the team in need of a saviour.

Arteta stepped in as that saviour, and over the last four seasons, he has done an outstanding job.

By the end of this term, he will have completed five full seasons as Arsenal’s manager, with the team improving in every campaign.

The Gunners are now poised to become the first club in Premier League history to increase their points tally in each of five consecutive seasons.

According to The Sun, they have accumulated 56 points (2020), 61 points (2021), 69 points (2022), 84 points (2023), and 89 points (2024) over the last four seasons.

They could earn even more points this season, but it may still not be enough to secure the Premier League title.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is great to see that we are improving, but it is painful because we still haven’t won the league.

