Arsenal is in pole position to sign soon-to-be free agent

Youri Tielemans has run down his contract at Leicester City and in a few weeks, he will focus on where he will play his football next season.

The Belgian is an accomplished Premier League player who has been on Arsenal’s radar for some time as the Gunners look to bolster their squad.

He refused to extend his deal with Leicester to give himself a good chance in the summer and that decision seems smart now, considering they could be relegated.

Calciomercato says he has interest from several clubs in Europe, but his English suitors have the upper hand.

It then says Arsenal is a part of the sides who are in pole position to add Tielemans to their squad in the summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tielemans is a superb player and has proven over the years that he can thrive in the Premier League.

If we are serious about making the team much stronger, we should add a player of his quality to our squad as soon as we can.

Tielemans will join a top club and if we do not act fast, another suitor will announce his signing sooner than us.

It remains unclear if the Belgian has a preference, but he is likely to want to stay in England and play for a bigger Premier League club.

