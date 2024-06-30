Arsenal is in talks to extend the contract of Mikel Arteta, but they are not in a hurry

Arsenal is in talks to extend Mikel Arteta’s contract as they are happy with their Spanish manager.

Arteta joined the club at the end of 2019 and has transformed Arsenal into a serious title challenger. Under his leadership, the Gunners have become one of the most competitive clubs in Europe again, and they want to extend his stay. Arteta signed his last extension in 2022, and the former midfielder will be out of contract at the end of next season. Both he and the club want to continue their partnership, and Fabrizio Romano reveals he is in talks over an extension, although both parties are taking their time.

He told Give Me Sport:

“They are in negotiations. There are discussions but there is really no rush or panic on both sides because they are feeling very good together and Arteta is super happy at Arsenal.

“Even when he had links to the Barcelona job in February and March, he was never engaging in any conversations with any club and his only focus is on Arsenal’s project.”

Arteta is now one of the best managers around, and the ex-midfielder is making us more competitive than ever.

Under him, we are very close to winning the Premier League and he has worked hard enough to deserve a new contract at the Emirates.

