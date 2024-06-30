Arsenal is in talks to extend the contract of Mikel Arteta, but they are not in a hurry

He told Give Me Sport:
“They are in negotiations. There are discussions but there is really no rush or panic on both sides because they are feeling very good together and Arteta is super happy at Arsenal.
“Even when he had links to the Barcelona job in February and March, he was never engaging in any conversations with any club and his only focus is on Arsenal’s project.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Arteta is now one of the best managers around, and the ex-midfielder is making us more competitive than ever.
Under him, we are very close to winning the Premier League and he has worked hard enough to deserve a new contract at the Emirates.
