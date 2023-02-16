Arsenal is in the running for Serie A striker who could be auctioned in the summer

Arsenal has been name-checked as one of the clubs who could bid for Victor Osimhen as the Nigerian nears leading Napoli to a league title.

Osimhen has been in blistering form in this campaign and has bagged 17 goals in Serie A alone.

On current form, he is likely to emerge as the top goalscorer there, which could see him leave at the end of this season.

The former Lille man is now known worldwide and teams across the globe are circling him at the moment.

RAI journalist Ciro Venerato has now given an update on his future and says the striker could cost as much as 150m euros.

“The future of the Nigerian will be decided in June, in a summit with his prosecutors. A contractual adjustment will be needed, to which the president is open, even going beyond the parameters of the club,” said Ciro Venerato on RAI (via 100×100 Napoli).

“If Osimhen were to then decide to give in to the sirens of the Premier League, an auction would ensue between Arsenal and Chelsea, with figures that could be around €150m.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have good attacking players, but none is having a season as close to what Osimhen is enjoying now.

The Nigerian remains one player who can single-handedly change a game on his day.

However, before we can add him to our squad, we must be prepared to sell at least one of our current options.

We also have Folarin Balogun, who is doing very well out on loan now, so we must be sure we need Osimhen before adding him to our squad.

