Cesc Fabregas is enjoying an impressive spell as manager of Como, and one of the players who has stood out under his leadership is winger Jesus Rodriguez.

Rodriguez spent only one season with the Real Betis senior team before completing a move to Como earlier this season. Despite his limited experience at the highest level, the young winger has quickly established himself as an important member of Fabregas’ squad.

Fabregas reportedly had strong confidence in Rodriguez’s ability to make an impact, and the player has rewarded that faith with a series of encouraging performances. His speed, creativity, and attacking instincts have made him one of the most exciting players in the team.

Rodriguez attracting growing interest

Rodriguez’s form has not gone unnoticed, with several major clubs now believed to be monitoring his progress. Como may therefore face a challenge in keeping hold of the talented winger if interest from larger clubs continues to grow.

The current Arsenal squad has been carefully assembled with players who can strengthen the team and contribute to its development. As the club continues to plan for the future, additional reinforcements are expected to arrive in the coming transfer windows.

At just 20 years old, Rodriguez has adapted well to life in Italy, particularly considering that this is his first experience playing outside Spain. His performances have demonstrated maturity and confidence, qualities that have enhanced his reputation across European football.

Arsenal reportedly interested

Rodriguez’s long-term future is widely expected to be at a bigger club if his development continues at the same pace. According to Team Talk, Arsenal is among the clubs interested in bringing the winger to North London next season.

The Gunners reportedly view him as one of the most promising wingers currently emerging in European football. His potential for further development makes him an attractive option for a team looking to strengthen its attacking options.

However, any move could prove complicated. Como would likely demand a significant transfer fee for one of their standout players. Nevertheless, the opportunity to join Arsenal and work under Mikel Arteta could be appealing for Rodriguez if a transfer eventually materialises.