Arsenal is increasingly tempted to bring their former player back

Arsenal has been linked with Ismael Bennacer as one of their targets for the summer and The Sun reveals they remain interested.

The midfielder was partly groomed at the Emirates and left for Empoli in 2017 before becoming one of the finest midfielders in Serie A as he plays for AC Milan now.

The Algerian is a superb player and one of the first names on the team sheet at the Serie A club.

Arsenal believes he can deliver for them if he returns to the Emirates and the club wants to ensure they do the deal.

Mikel Arteta has some fine midfielders in his group now, but he would need more players to do well in the Champions League next season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bennacer has done well since he made his debut in the Italian top flight and it would be great if he performed so well on our books.

The Algerian is one of the finest midfielders around and will challenge our current options to become even better.

However, he will likely not come cheap because he is a key player at his present club and teams from outside England believe Premier League clubs have a lot of money to spend on transfers.