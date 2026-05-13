Arsenal is inspiring PSG’s training method for the Champions League final

Arsenal will face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final, with both clubs aiming to complete a domestic and European double at the end of the season. The highly anticipated encounter is expected to be one of the biggest matches in recent European football history, with both sides entering the final in exceptional form.

Arsenal could secure the Premier League title just days before the final, while PSG are also close to being crowned Ligue 1 champions. As a result, both clubs are already preparing intensely for the decisive showdown as they look to finish the campaign with multiple trophies.

PSG Preparing For Arsenal Threat

One of Arsenal’s greatest strengths this season has been their effectiveness from set pieces. The Gunners have consistently created and scored goals from corners and free kicks, making them one of the most dangerous teams in Europe in dead-ball situations.

Opponents have often struggled to cope with Arsenal’s routines, movement, and physical presence inside the penalty area. Because of that, every side preparing to face Arsenal has placed significant focus on defending set pieces effectively.

Only a limited number of teams have managed to stop Arsenal from capitalising on those opportunities this season, and PSG are determined to ensure they are not similarly exposed in the final.

PSG Training Focus Revealed

As reported by Mirror Football, leaked footage from PSG’s training ground reportedly showed the French club specifically working on defensive drills aimed at stopping Arsenal’s set-piece routines.

The report suggests PSG are fully aware of the danger Arsenal pose whenever they win corners or free kicks and are preparing specialised defensive strategies ahead of the Champions League final.

Mikel Arteta has built a side capable of punishing opponents in multiple ways, but Arsenal’s success from dead-ball situations has become one of the defining features of their season.

PSG’s decision to dedicate extra training sessions towards defending those situations underlines the level of respect Arsenal’s attacking routines now command across European football ahead of the biggest match of the campaign.

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