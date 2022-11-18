Arsenal is interested in 19-year-old Brazilian defender

Arsenal has been one of the best clubs for young players who want to develop and Mikel Arteta has continued that tradition.

The Spanish manager has made the Gunners the top club in the Premier League this season and they are now contenders for the title.

Arsenal’s average age is low compared to most of their rivals and they continue to search for young players who will keep their team young and competitive.

The latest youngster attracting their attention is the Brazilian defender Robert Renan, according to Gazeta Esportiva.

The 19-year-old plays for Corinthians and featured in ten league games for them in 2022.

He is a top player in the making and Arsenal seems to have seen enough to suggest he will do well for them. However, they haven’t made an official bid for his signature yet.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Brazilian players have impressed at the Emirates in the last few seasons and it gives us the confidence to sign more.

Renan is so young that we can allow him to remain at his present home to develop further after signing him.

However, he might want to join a club that will field him immediately. If that becomes a big deal, it will be hard to add him to our squad, considering the quality of players ahead of him.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch Mikel Arteta discuss the World Cup, Odegaard, the long break and the top of the League!……

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids