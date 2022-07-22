Arsenal is interested in 21 goals and 15 assists attacker

Arsenal’s interest in Cody Gakpo in this transfer window is serious, according to a new report.

The attacker was in fine form last season and he ended the campaign with 21 goals and 15 assists for PSV and that has made him popular on the European football scene.

He could leave the Netherlands in this transfer window for the right price and Football London reports that Arsenal has an eye on him.

The Gunners wanted to buy Raphinha from Leeds, but he moved to Barcelona instead.

The report claims they now see Gakpo as an ideal replacement for him.

The attacker is also keen to try himself in the Premier League in the future. However, he is focused on getting regular playing time now.

At PSV, he will play regularly which can earn him a place on his national team squad for the World Cup later this year.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gakpo’s goal contribution last season is impressive and they could make a difference at Arsenal.

However, it would be hard for us to guarantee him regular playing time in this campaign because there are so many players ahead of him now and he will struggle to play before them.

