Arsenal is interested in 21 goals and 15 assists attacker

Arsenal’s interest in Cody Gakpo in this transfer window is serious, according to a new report.
The attacker was in fine form last season and he ended the campaign with 21 goals and 15 assists for PSV and that has made him popular on the European football scene.
He could leave the Netherlands in this transfer window for the right price and Football London reports that Arsenal has an eye on him.
The Gunners wanted to buy Raphinha from Leeds, but he moved to Barcelona instead.
The report claims they now see Gakpo as an ideal replacement for him.
The attacker is also keen to try himself in the Premier League in the future. However, he is focused on getting regular playing time now.
At PSV, he will play regularly which can earn him a place on his national team squad for the World Cup later this year.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Gakpo’s goal contribution last season is impressive and they could make a difference at Arsenal.
However, it would be hard for us to guarantee him regular playing time in this campaign because there are so many players ahead of him now and he will struggle to play before them.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Watch highlights from Arsenal’s open training session on our preseason tour of the USA
Please enjoy, share, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids
11 CommentsAdd a Comment
Get him in as quickly as possible
The lad is pretty good,i won’t be surprised if he becomes our next signing.
Seems the only way he’ll leave his current club, is a guarantee of first team football. He’s trying to make the Dutch national team for the World Cup. If he does come to us, who’s spot does he take. Because he’s not coming to be a backup player…IJS
We’re short in proven goal scorers. Jesus won’t be in form throughout the season.
Just by adding a striker with this profile and a backup for Partey, we could become premier league contenders for this coming season. No offence to N’ketiah, but Gapko would look better in the No. 14 shirt.
Yeah, you nicked it there. Gakpo and Jesus can do the business up front, alternating the central striker role and the wing. Nketiah will back up for any if them. Bang, and we are ready to contend for the big prize.
Versatile, technical, can create and score, fits into the profile.
Offer Reiss Nelson plus money to see if they bite.
Best suggestion so far
Although clearly a talented player, would prefer us to go for either Neto or Sarr, who both have premier league experience and would be expected to hit the ground running and especially in Sarr’s case would be cheaper than the £45M being touted for Gakpo
Let us trust Flo Balogun to deliver rather than buy Cody Gakpo whom l believe is a terrific player, same way Saka, Smith-Rowe and Eddie came up the ranks. My humble opinion.
We need another winger and Cody Gakpo profile fits the bill.
Similar player to Raphinha but lots younger. Could be the perfect addition to our attacking force.